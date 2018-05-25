President Buhari Will Get Passed 2018 Budget Today....Bukola Saraki

Published:

Share This

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, said the National Assembly would transmit the 2018 Appropriation Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.Saraki said this in an interview with State House correspondents after breaking the Ramadan fast with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.He was answering a question on how soon the document would be transmitted to the President.Saraki said, “I think that should have been done, we had to harmonise, it’s just a slight difference. It has been passed yesterday (Wednesday).“It was in the rules and proceedings of today (Thursday). So, I am sure by tomorrow (Friday), we will transmit it to the Presidency.”The two chambers of the National Assembly last week passed the document.The lawmakers also raised the total figure from N8.6tn to N9.1tn, six months after it was presented to them.The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma, on Wednesday said the President had yet to receive the document from the lawmakers.