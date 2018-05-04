President Buhari Returns To Nigeria From US Today

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Nigeria after an official visit to the United States, where he met with President Donald Trump on Monday. The president touched down at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport, Abuja, on Thursday evening.





He was accompanied by the Governors of Ogun and Plateau; Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Justice, Industry, Trade and Investment. Among government officials on ground to receive the president were Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Musa Bello, Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari and some heads of security agencies.

