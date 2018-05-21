President Buhari May Not Sign 2018 Budget – Minister

Published:





Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, has hinted that President Muhammadu Buhari may not assent to the 2018 budget.





The 2018 Appropriation Bill was recently raised to N9.1 trillion by the National Assembly with additional N501 billion.





In a chat with Daily Sun, Special Adviser on Media to the Minister, Akpandem James, said the N501 billion addition by the legislature might not be feasible.













Udoma added that the National Assembly would have to tell Nigerians if they have discovered another revenue stream unknown to the Federal Government to cover the raise.





“My brother, when we see the details, we will be in a better position to know how they came about it. We will see if they have discovered another revenue stream which we were not aware of, or just relying on increased crude oil price,” he said.





The Appropriation Bill was increased from the N8.612 trillion proposed by Buhari, to N9.12 trillion.





The crude oil benchmark price of the budget was also increased from $45 to $50.5.

Share This