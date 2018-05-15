Tuesday, 15 May 2018

President Buhari Arrives EFCC New Office For Formal Commissioning

Published: May 15, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in the new office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he is expected to formally inaugurate the office in Abuja.

According a tweet by his personal assistant, Bashir Ahmad, the president arrived at the anti-graft agency’s head office to inaugurate it on Tuesday afternoon.

He tweeted:

President @MBuhari arrives at the new Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (@officialEFCC) Head Office to formally commission the Office in Abuja.

Watch live on @NTANewsNowpic.twitter.com/9LmjpQeZZ0

— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 15, 2018

