President Buhari Arrives EFCC New Office For Formal Commissioning

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in the new office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he is expected to formally inaugurate the office in Abuja.





According a tweet by his personal assistant, Bashir Ahmad, the president arrived at the anti-graft agency’s head office to inaugurate it on Tuesday afternoon.





President @MBuhari arrives at the new Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (@officialEFCC) Head Office to formally commission the Office in Abuja.





Watch live on @NTANewsNowpic.twitter.com/9LmjpQeZZ0





