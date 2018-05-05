President Buhari Arrives Daura Ahead Of APC Congress

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived his hometown, Daura in Katsina State ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress on Saturday, May 5.





The President, who arrived Daura at about 5:30 pm on Friday, embarked on the trip a few hours after his return from the United States of America where he met with President Donald Trump.





The President is expected to participate in the ward congress at Sarkin Yara A ward in Daura.





The APC ward chairman, Ali Mani said all arrangements have been completed for a smooth congress and urged party members to be law abiding.





According to reports, Sarkin Yara A consists of 15 polling stations and 26 party executives.

