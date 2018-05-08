Presidency Slams PDP For Writing United Nations

Published:





The presidency has condemned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for writing a letter to the United Nations Secretary General accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of going after members of the opposition. Media assistant to Buhari, Garba Shehu said the memo confirmed that the PDP is desperate for power after they were kicked out for failing the nation and its people.





He said the war against corruption cannot be misrepresented as an attack on human rights and the National Chairman of the PDP Uche Secondus should not try to mislead the UN. Shehu said: "Nigerian politicians at all levels have been used to dispensing with state funds in whatever manner they please, and to have someone, an administration, finally saying,"No. It doesn’t matter how big or important you think you are; the law must come against you"





That is not something they are used to at all. For the PDP, as has now emerged, national security was the major source of their funding.“The PDP Chairman and all other politicians against whom the country’s anti-corruption agencies have on-going investigations, should be assured that it is only a matter of time before the law catches up with them, and makes them pay for the grief their mismanagement of the past has caused, and is still causing Nigerians. Nigerians suffered because of the poison sowed by the PDP.





"If the public were privy to some of the facts and figures on corruption that President Buhari and the anti-corruption agencies are, they would understand the passion that drives the determination to nail these callous men and stop them in their corrupt tracks.





"Regarding the accusation that President Buhari is behind the spate of herdsmen and farmer clashes in the Middle Belt of Nigeria, all we will say is that it as an embarrassing charge that the PDP would make, conveying an allegation from the beer parlours of Nigeria to an international body like the UN.





"The PDP certainly has no shred of evidence to make such an allegation. These are comments driven by tribalism and that age-old trick of balkanisation in a bid to score political points. This should not surprise anyone given the politics of anger, violence and polarisation that are the stock-in-trade of the PDP.”

