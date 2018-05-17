Presidency Reacts To Viral Video Of IGP Idris Struggling To Read Speech

Published:

The Presidency on Thursday has claimed that video of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, struggling to read a speech at an event in Kano was doctored.





Idris, who was in Kano on Monday to commission the Police Technical Intelligence unit in the state, stammered consistently as he struggled to read a written speech.





The video stirred up reactions online as some Nigerians described the development as embarrassing. Reacting, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Diaspora & Foreign Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the video was doctored by mischievous persons.





She wrote: "This video is definitely doctored.“The error was made once, then special effects used to repeat it. What I don’t understand is why anyone would believe. Well, it’s a Social Media world.”

Share This