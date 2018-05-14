Police Seal Kano State House of Assembly Over Planned Impeachment Of The Speaker

Published:

This morning, the Nigerian Police sealed the complex of Kano state House of Assembly apparently to prevent the impeachment of the speaker. According to reports, armed policemen were deployed to the House at about 2 am to prevent members from gaining access into the Assembly Complex. The deployment of the armed policemen may be connected to the current move to remove Speaker of the House, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, and principal officers by some lawmakers.





The speaker had ordered for suspension of all activities in the House until after Eid-El-Fitr festivity. The Police Public Relations Officer, Magaji Musa Majia, confirmed deployment of police to the Assembly.





Majia stated that the deployment of the police personnel was to maintain peace in the complex. “We deployed our men to the Assembly to ensure that nobody disrupts the peace. We need peace in the state and therefore we will not allow anybody to tamper with existing peace and harmony being enjoyed by the people in the state.”





Ata who was sworn-in ten months ago after the previous Speaker resigned following allegations of corruption, has been accused of incompetence and failure to carry everyone along. At least 21 members have signed the impeachment notice while six other signatures are needed to remove the Speaker. Meanwhile, the embattled Speaker has confirmed the plans by the House to impeach him, noting that he has accepted his faith. He also denied allegations of incompetence.

