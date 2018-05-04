Police Releases Pictures Of Offa Robbers, Declares Them Wanted

Published:





The Nigeria Police Force is making significant progress in the investigation into the Offa Banks robbery in kwara state that occurred on 5th April, 2018. So far, more than Twenty (20) principal suspects have been arrested and their details were released to the public.





To this end, the photographs of these wanted suspects are now being released to the public for assistance from public spirited individuals and general public for information to arrest them. They are also being placed on INTERPOL Watch list and Red Alert. Other sister security and safety agencies are equally implored to arrest them and hand over to the nearest Police Station or Formation across the country or avail the Police with any information they may have or come across about these suspects.









Members of the general public who have any information on these wanted suspects should please contact the Police through the following Phone numbers: 08062080913, 08126285268, 08032365122, 07056792065, 08088450152.





Protection of the informant will be guaranteed by the Police and handsome rewards in addition to the pledge of Five Million (N5,000,000) by Kwara State Government await anyone whose information leads to the arrest of these wanted suspects.









While the Nigeria Police Force, once again commiserate with the Government and people of Kwara State, most particularly the people of Offa, the Force will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all the perpetrators of the Offa Banks Robbery are arrested and prosecuted.

















ACP JIMOH MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA

