Breaking :Police IRT Team Arrests Killers Of United Kingdom PhD Holder Returnee

Published:

Share This

In Continuation On the Mandate Of Operation Absolute Sanity Launched By IGP Ibrahim K Idris, During Follow up to the Gruesome Murder Of Dr Ibrahim Mailafia On 3/11/17 Between Kaduna-Zaria- Kano Express Way by Deadly Kidnappers/Armed Robbers, While on his way to Kano to Visit his Family after obtaining a Doctorate Degree on Artificial intelligence from United Kingdom.Technical Intelligence was Generated from TIU about the Murderers/Kidnappers Responsible for the Dastardly act who are equally terrorizing Motorist Along Niger-Abuja and Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressways.Special Team of the IGP's Intelligence Response Team IRT in an Unrelenting follow up eventually arrested 14 Confirmed members of the Kidnapping and Armed Robbery Syndicate including the receivers of their robbed cars. Suspects arrested Includes 1) Sunday Jatau 'M' 35yrs Native of Kaduna State, the leader of the gang who confessed to have Personally Shot and killed Dr Mailafia,2) Solomon Jatau 'M' 40yrs brother to the gang leader, 3) Ayuba Jatau 'M' 32yrs also younger brother to the Gangleader, 4) Ishaku Luka aka Dogo who sells arms and ammunitions to the gang 'M' 42yrs native of Kujama LGA Kaduna, 5) Bature Adamu 'M' 38yrs, 6) Bello Abdullahi 32yrs,7) Mamuda Mohammed 'M' 27yrs, 8) Ibrahim Daniel 'M' 27yrs native of Chad Republic who was found in possession of the late Dr Mailafia's phones, 9) Emmanuel Garba 'M' 27yrs native of Ekot-Epene in Akwa Ibom State. 10) Alhaji Usman Mohammed 'M' 35yrs Receiver Of their Robbed goods 11) Alhaji Ibrahim Baba 'M' 49yrs Receiver Of Robbed goods, 12) Bello Aliyu 'M' 36yrs Receiver Of Robbed goods,13) Surajo Mohammed 'M' 35yrs Receiver Of Robbed goods and 14) Hassan Ibrahim 'M' 55yrs Receiver Of Robbed goods were all Arrested in Kaduna and Zaria respectively. Suspects Confessed to Several Armed Robberies, Kidnappings And Murders within the Highways Of kaduna, Kano and Niger States.2 AK47 Rifles loaded with Ammunitions, 1 Baretta pistol and several robbed vehicles and phones including the iPhone of late Dr. Mailafia were recovered from the suspects. Serious efforts to arrest More Gangmembers and recover the remaining operational weapons in Progress.