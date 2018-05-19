Police Goes After Man Behind IGP Embarrassing Video

Published:

Share This

Aminu Nurudeen of Liberty Television believed to have posted the now popular IGP Idris video, is now being man hunted after refusing the police INVITATION. He has since gone into hiding.At the event in Kano, all the journalists present were begged not to report the incident. The IGP could not continue with the event and he was hurried away by his aides. The event was brought to an abrupt end on Monday.But to the embarrassment of the Kano Police CP, Nurudeen posted the offensive video.Source :THE PUNCH