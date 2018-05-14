Police Arrests 21 Jewish Worshipers At Nnamdi Kanu’s Home

Published:

Security operatives have reportedly arrested 21 Jewish worshippers praying in the residence of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu. According to the spokesman of the outlawed group, Emma Powerful, the worshipers were nabbed at the Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku home of Kanu.





He said the worshippers were praying when they were abducted and “currently undergoing severe torture” from the security agents at Central Police Station, Umuahia. He also alleged that some of those abducted were taken to Zone 9 Force Headquarters, Ehimiri Estate, Ikot Ekpene Road, Umuahia.





Meanwhile, Kanu’s family has condemned the Abia state police command for the arrest. They say the Jewish community has since last Thursday converged on his residence to pray for him (Kanu). In the meantime, police authorities have yet to comment on this allegation.

