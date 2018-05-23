Police Arrest Over 40 IPOB Members In Abia

Published:

The Abia State Police Command has arrested over 40 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Aba area of the state. According to the state Commissioner of Police Anthony Ogbizi described the group members as terrorists and occultic people hiding under the guise of religion.





“Only IPOB is declared as a terrorist group in the South East, especially in Umuahia, Abia State. This is a cult group, hiding under the guise of religion,” he said. The police boss believes that extra care is needed to be taken on security agents so as not to arrest innocent citizens seen to be law abiding.





He added, “We are careful so that we do not arrest an innocent person. Terrorists are not guerrilla fighters or military that wear a uniform. They are faceless people moving with others as law abiding citizens.





“The police is on the ground. We have the capacity to deal with any situation and where the need is, we have the backing of our sister agencies. No group or individual should take the law into their hands. Yes, IPOB has been making their threats and are affecting it now.





“It is deviance to the law, they cannot take the law into their own hands. Last week, under the guise of worshiping, they marched into this place (police headquarters). There was a confrontation in which nine were arrested,” he added.

