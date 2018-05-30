Police Arrest Governor Abdulfatah’s Aide

Published:

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested the Personal Assistant to Governor Ahmed Abdulfatah of Kwara State on Political Matters (Kwara South), Alabi Olalekan. CKN News gathered that Olalekan was arrested Tuesday night from his residence in Ilorin.





Operatives were said to have immediately taken him to the Force Headquarters in Abuja. “Yes, we understand the police invited him to explain his role as one of the channels of the administration’s youth empowerment schemes,” a source said.





It’s not clear if the arrest is connected with the face-off between the Police and the camp of Senate President Bukola Saraki/Governor Ahmed.





On May 17, Ahmed had described as false and misleading, insinuations linking him and Saraki with the suspected cultists arrested in Ilorin, the state capital, and transferred by the Nigeria Police to Abuja.

