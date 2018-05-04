Plot To Impeach Buhari, Not Good For Democracy - Yakubu Gowon

Published:





Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon has said It is too early to start impeaching Presidents in Nigeria, warning those plotting President Buhari’s impeachment saying the plot to impeach Buhari would not go well for Nigeria’s democracy.





Gowon spoke to members of the Northern Leaders and Stakeholders Assembly, NLSA, who paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday that disagreements are vital components of democracy.“There is no President that will not get impeached because of interest groups.”





He explained that disagreements remained hallmarks of democracy and should be settled amicably. Impeachment is not necessarily the option to disagreement. Gowon spoke against the backdrop of the submission of a report on motion for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over the purchase of $496 million Tucano Aircrafts without legislators approval.





He called on the different groups in the North to come together to project a common front, adding that too many groups could send wrong signals to other parts of the country. “We need to come together as a people. The Arewa Consultative Forum, Northern Elders Forum and the Northern Leaders and Stakeholders Assembly should come together or we would end up polarising the North.”





Gowon is the former head of state of Nigeria from 1966 to 1975. He took power after one military coup d’état and was overthrown in another coup. He prosecuted the civil war from 1967 to 1970 and reunited Nigeria.

