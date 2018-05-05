Please Use Your Popularity To Campaign For Me - Gombe Governor Begs Davido

Published:





Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, has solicited the help of music superstar, Davido, to mobilise Nigerian youths to get their Permanent Voters Cards.





Dankwambo in a tweet on Friday introduced himself to the young singer, who has been trending on the internet in the past week.





The governor then went on to ask Davido to work with him to use his (Davido's) influence to encourage young people to collect their PVCs.





The governor wrote; "Hello @iam _Davido. My name is Ibrahim Dankwambo , Governor of Gombe state. I'm a huge fan of your amazing work and talent. I'd be glad if you can use your massive influence to work together with me in convincing our young people to go get their

# PVC.





He ended his tweet with the trending word; “Do I have your assurance?”

