Pictures Of Ongoing 2nd Niger Bridge Construction As Fashola Visits

A view of the ongoing construction work on 2nd Niger Bridge. INSET:Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (right), Director Highways, Construction and Rehabilitation, Engr. Yemi Oguntominiyi , Project Manager , Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Patrick Harmer and others during the Hon. Minister's inspection tour of the ongoing construction work on 2nd Niger Bridge in Anambra and Delta States on Day Three of his inspection tour of Federal Government Infrastructure Projects in the South East Zone of the country on Thursday 17th, May 2018.