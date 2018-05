Published:

Share This

Benue State Commissioner of Police Fatai Owoseni today helped in rescuing 16 accident victims in the State.The commissioner while leading a convoy patrol to Zaki Biam, at about 10.30 am today, met a multiple accident close to Tarka-Wanune, along Makurdi- Gboko Highway.The16 seriously wounded were rescued and evacuated to St. Christopher Hospital, Tarka in Benue State under the direct supervision of the Commissioner