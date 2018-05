Published:

photos below...

The mass burial for the two Catholic priests and 17 parishioners killed by herdsmen in Benue state in April, took place today.



Rev. Joseph Gor and Rev. Father Felix were killed alongside their parishioners during an early morning mass at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Ayar Mbalom community. May their souls rest in peace, Amen.



See more photos below;

Share This