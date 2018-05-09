PDP Speaks On Senator Jang's Arrest By EFCC

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State chapter, has said the refusal of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to grant bail to Senator Jonah Jang (PDP-Plateau North) is part of the APC’s clamp down on the opposition.





The party made its position known through its State Chairman, Hon. Damishi Sango, while addressing newsmen at the Party Secretariat in Jos. Sango said: “while the appropriate agencies of government are at liberty to discharge their statutory and constitutional mandates, due diligence, respect for due process and the rule of law must be followed.





“As a sitting Senator of the Federal Republic, former Governor and Elder Statesman, Senator Jonah David Jang who is presently under the custody of EFCC has been denied bail for more than 48 hours in detention. “This, we consider a gross violation of his fundamental rights as provided for under the constitution of the Federal Republic.





“That, we consider this bail denial and unlawful detention of Senator Jang as part of the orchestrated plan of the ruling APC Government to clamp down on the opposition.” The Chairman also called on the authorities of the EFCC to grant Senator Jang and others being unlawfully detained bail.





It would be recalled that the EFCC, on Monday, May 7, 2017 preferred a 12-count fraud charge against Senator Jang, for alleged misappropriation of over N6.3billion two months to the end of his tenure as governor in 2015.

Share This