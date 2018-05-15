PDP Leaders Beg Mimiko Not To Dump Party

Published:





Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo have pleaded with immediate past governor of the state Olusegun Mimiko not to dump the party.





Chairman of the party in the State Clement Faboyede made the appeal recently when he received the report of the PDP Support Group, PSG, on the way forward for the party after its defeat in the 2016 election.





Faboyede called on Mimiko to help settle the dispute in the party and galvanise members instead of leaving them.





According to Faboyede, “It would be in the interest of the party and the supporters of the former governor to remain and salvage the party instead of dumping it for another political platform.





"Mimiko is our leader until he officially leaves the party. We are appealing to him to stay and provide leadership for our teeming aspirants.





"Mimiko said he is consulting and he has not finished consultation.We hope he will rescind the decision to leave the party. But if he decides to leave the party, we will move on without him.”

