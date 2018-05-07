PDP Attacks Osinbajo, Says VP Is A Beneficiary Of Corruption

Published:





Nigeria’s major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, has condemned Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo for insinuating that members of the party are thieves. Osinbajo had recently said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration would continue to be honest with Nigerians, adding that there would be no room for looting of taxpayers money.





The nation’s number two citizen also said the current government was better than the previous one in the area of honesty. He said, "We are not going to steal people’s money, this is the difference between us and the previous government. This money doesn’t belong to us, it belongs to the people. The problem of Nigeria will reduce if we don’t steal money.





"We will hold ourselves accountable to the people of Nigeria, we will express our good leadership, it may be tough but we will move forward. They said we are arresting looters and we have not jailed anybody but we will continue to arrest and put them on trial.”





Reacting to the comments, the PDP, through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, claimed that the younger generation are”thoroughly disappointed in Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for allowing himself to be used as the poster boy for diversion of public attrention from the impunity and corruption that saturate the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.”





The PDP accused Osinbajo of spreading false information about it as well as making unguarded statements at public events. The party also wonders why Osinbajo has been silent on corruption cases under the president federal government. "We specifically invite Nigerians to note that all assertions by the Vice President, especially on the performance of the Buhari administration as well as his allegations and bandying of figures against the opposition, have remained unsubstantiated,” the party noted.

