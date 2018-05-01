PDP Accuses Buhari Of Forcing Governors To Finance APC Convention

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Presidency of forcing governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to finance the party’s upcoming national convention. The former ruling party alleged that already, some APC governors had ‎moved in huge sums of money from public coffers for the convention.





The PDP said: “We charge the failed All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop lying to Nigerians after its governors have been busted for diverting N6bn meant for the development of states under their control to finance their forthcoming national convention





“APC is corrupt. Our investigation reveals that many of the APC governors are being coerced under the orders of the president to move in huge sums of money in cash into the APC coffers, bulk of which have already been frittered away by corrupt leaders in the Party.





“More saddening is that the money is being pulled from funds derived from federal bailouts and other monies budgeted for critical development projects in various communities, many of which have now been stalled, leaving the people deprived and impoverished.





“It is appalling that this is the same party and its administration that have been accusing others of corruption and publishing fabricated ‘looters’ lists’ just to deceive Nigerians and divert public attention from their sleazes.





“We challenge the failed APC to publish the names of the governors, ministers and other APC political office holders, who have already brought in money as well as inform the nation on why they are moving the money in cash contrary to financial regulations.”

