Patient Commits Suicide By Jumping From A Fifth Floor Of Ibadan University College Hospital

A middle-aged man on Wednesday took his life by jumping from the fifth floor of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, the hospital management said. The incident occurred in around 9:00am, according to the spokesman of the hospital, Deji Bobade.





It was learned that the man, whose identity has yet to be revealed, removed his pair of slippers, climbed to the roof and moved to the ledge before he took a plunge to the ground.“It is so unfortunate. This is a hospital where people come to for medical treatment. It is so unfortunate that somebody has decided to come and commit suicide here.





At about 9:00 am, I received a call that a somebody jumped off from our fifth floor. We don’t know what he was doing there because there is no ward on the fifth floor,” Bobade said.





"Patients are not expected to be there because the fifth floor houses our museum. The fifth floor is under lock and key because of the ongoing JOHESU Strike,” he said. Meanwhile, police have been invited to examine the dead body with a view to revealing his identity.

