Pastor Orders Members To Remove Pants During Service

Published:

A hilarious footage of a South African pastor who ordered his members to take off their panties and wave it in the air for deliverance during church service has gone viral.





It did not end there. The clergyman identified as Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng also ordered them to hold their private parts as he chases demons away.





Several christians have bashed him for the “satanic” actions he caused in the church. See their reactions below:





Peter Enenche wrote, “Satanic! But we have pastors in Nigeria who do worst than that. The escapades of an Anambra born King still remain with us.”





William Wisdom wrote: “This is total unhearable this man is a devil incarnate. What does these shows? End time be prepared.”





Idris Hussain wrote: “Rubbish, what can of course on that promote then removing their underwear during the church service.”

Share This