Oyegun Has Nothing Good To Offer To APC - Timi Frank

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that National leader of the party John Odigie-Oyegun will lead it to destruction.





Frank said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, saying he has been vindicated with the irregularities that plagued the party’s ward congress.





“Practically, in almost 80 percent of APC states there was crisis during the last Saturday’s congresses. Some members even lost their lives while some others critically injured,” the statement said.





“So, if common ward congresses could end up this way, we don’t know how the local government, state and the national convention would end up.





“Once again, I have been vindicated about my party, the APC. I have been speaking against injustice in the party all this while that the leadership under Chief John Oyegun as National Chairman has nothing to offer. I said his leadership would lead APC to destruction, which the party is very close to now.





“But I’m surprised today that all the people crying and running up and down about the congresses and Ekiti governorship primary election were keeping quiet when I was a lone voice.





“I want to beg them not to cry but joyfully accept what has happened to them because their silence brought the party to this level.





“As far as I am concern, this is the best ward congress that Chief Oyegun-led leadership can conduct. Had it been all of those crying foul now could reason with me when I was lamenting about injustice, oppression, impunity in APC, by today things would have been done right.





