Osinbajo's Daughter Speaks On Wizkid, Tiwa Savage’s Rumored Relationship

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki Osinbajo, has expressed her thoughts on the rumored relationship between singers Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.





CKN News had reported that a relationship speculation between the singers began after they were spotted severally by fans hanging out together.





This comes on the heels of the reported final separation of Tiwa from her husband, Tee Billz nearing the final stages.





After Wizkid’s recent sold out concert at O2 Arena in London, on Saturday, Osinbajo posted a photo from the concert on her Instagram live feed and wrote:





“Can I just say I’m in love with this friendship/love.”





See the photo and its caption below:

