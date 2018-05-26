Buhari Jokingly Says Osinbajo May Lose His Position In 2019

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has hinted that he may appoint another Vice President should he win the 2019 presidential election, as Yemi Osinbajo's ”position is (being) threatened.” The president revealed this on Friday when he hosted a delegation of the Conference of Nigerian Female Parliamentarians at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Head of the delegation, Elizabeth Ative, appealed to the president to consider choosing a female running mate for next year’s election. She also asked Buhari to make it compulsory for one out of three senators produced by each state to be a woman.





"Currently, many African and European nations are daily finding ways to include more women in governance,” Ative said.“Some have elected or appointed women as heads of state, prime ministers, heads of foreign ministries and other key positions of decision making.





"It will not be out of place, Your Excellency, for women to be given such opportunities in our dear nation. Even God created them male and female.”





And Buhari, in what appeared to be a joke, said, “It is a pity the VP is not here, but I believe the Secretary to the Government of the Federation will brief him that his position is [being] threatened.“It is only the Vice President who is threatened. And if we win the next election, he may lose his election,” Buhari added.

