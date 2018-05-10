Oshiomhole To Declare For APC Chairmanship Position

Published:





Former Governor of Edo state Adams Oshiomhole will formerly declare his intent to run for National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday. The party’s National Convention is billed for June, 2018.





It was gathered that the declaration will take place in Abuja and is expected to be attended by APC bigwigs, including the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Governor Rochas Okorocha, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara.





Also expected are governors on the platform of the APC and National Assembly members. Confirming his decision in Benin-City on Wednesday, Oshiomhole said, ”It is true that I intend to make my ambition known to our party members and Nigerians.





I strongly believe that with the experience I have gathered in my public life, haven served as President of the NLC, governor of Edo State, I have what it takes to take our dear party, the ruling party to the next level.”

Share This