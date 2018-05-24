Ondo State House Assembly Reinstates Impeached Deputy Speaker

Published:





The Ondo State House of Assembly has reversed the impeachment of Deputy Speaker of the House, Iroju Ogundeji, 24 hours after his removal. Hon. Ogundeji was impeached on Tuesday during plenary and replaced with Bimbo Fajolu.





Majority Leader of the House Hon. Gbenga Araoyinbo moved the motion for the reversal of the impeachment. It was learned that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo and his Ogun state counterpart Ibikunle Amosun intervened in the matter.





The deputy speaker was said to have been impeached for being at loggerheads with Speaker of the House Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyeloogun.





Ogundeji was among the 18 lawmakers who left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in February 2017.

