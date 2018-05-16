Omo-Agege, Ndume Summoned Over Missing Mace

Published:

Senators Ovie Omo-Agege and Ali Ndume have been invited by the joint Senate and House of Representatives panel investigating the invasion of the red chamber and snatching of its mace.





Chairman of the committee Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah said the testimonies given by various security personnel at the National Assembly Complex before the panel had implicated Omo-Agege and Ndume.





Senator Ndume, according to the summons, allegedly prevented the mace keeper from taking away the mace to safety, while On Omo-Agege, according to the Divisional Police Officer, the Department of State Services and the sergeant-at-arms, allegedly entered the National Assembly accompanied by seven persons, who allegedly took the mace of the Senate during the plenary session on April 18, at about 11:30 am.





"All those who testified stated that the said people were cleared into the chamber based on your confirmation that they were with you,” Na’Allah said.“The committee, pursuant to this, has deemed it necessary to formally invite you to respond to these allegations on Wednesday, May 16, at 11:00 am.”





The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, had on Tuesday last week inaugurated the ad hoc committee, noting that there were reports that those who attacked the Senate were led by a serving senator. Recall that the DPO, National Assembly Division, Abdul Sulu-Gambari, during his appearance before the panel last week, had accused the lawmakers of conspiracy in the attack.

Share This