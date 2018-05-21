Omisore Is Not Our Member.... SDP

Published:

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Osun State, has denounced Senator Iyiola Omisore over his recent pronouncement of membership of the party.The leadership of the party in the state, said it was yet to receive an expression of interest to join from Omisore.State Secretary of the party, Elder Femi Awe, in a telephone interview with DAILY POST explained that the party has no record of Senator Omisore as card carrying member of the party.He said: “Well, in his usual style and way of doing things, he has been announcing to whoever cares to listen that he has joined our party.“In actual fact, Omisore has not personally or officially met the party leadership to express his interest of becoming a member.“We have a laid down procedure and rules in which an intending member must follow, which he has not done, not to talk of submitting letter of intent to contest on our platform”, Awe posited.