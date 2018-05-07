Okorocha Runs To Buhari Over Contentious APC Ward Congress

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday hosted the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State. The President had on Friday travelled to Daura in order to take part in the ward congress of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that took place nationwide on Saturday.





However, the exercise, which was meant to elect new executives of the party at ward levels, was said to have been held amidst protests and violence across the country. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had posted photographs of the President and the Imo State governor on his Facebook page.





Adesina however did not disclose the agenda of the meeting.“President Buhari receives in audience Governor Rochas Okorochas of Imo State in Daura, Katsina State on 6th May, 2018,” the presidential spokesman simply wrote.





But Okorocha confirmed to reporters that he intimated Buhari on the outcome of the ward congress which was said to have been marred with crisis and confusion in his state as some unidentified thugs attacked the state party secretariat located at the Imo State University junction in Owerri.





Okorocha said, “We expect internal democracy and internal democracy is the way to go. Those kinds of funny politics that were played must stop. A situation where people went to carry ballot boxes, steal results looks so primitive. I intimated Mr. President and we will make sure that such things stop.”





Asked what Buhari responded, the Imo governor said, "He spoke like the President and he will take the necessary steps to correct this in our party, the APC, not just in Imo State but across the whole nation, to make sure that there is respect for internal democracy in Imo State.”

