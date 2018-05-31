Okada Riders Set Police Van Ablaze Over Colleague’s Death In Lagos

Published:

A police patrol vehicle was set ablaze on Wednesday by irate commercial motorcyclists at Ibeshe in Ikorodu area of Lagos, due to the death of a fellow bike rider. According to reports, some policemen allegedly caused the death of the motorcyclist, also known as ”Okada” man.





The incident occurred at Baale junction in Owode area of Ibeshe. Trouble was said to have started on Tuesday night when a patrol team from Ibeshe Division allegedly engaged one of the motorcyclists in a hot chase for failure to pay an undisclosed amount.





“Following the refusal of the deceased to pay the money, he was said to have been chased towards Ibeshe road until he fell into a gutter with his motorcycle,” an eyewitness revealed. “The police team immediately ran away with their vehicle, abandoning the fataly injured victim inside the ditch





“Other motorcyclists immediately drove to the scene and moved the victim to a nearby hospital where he died. “Following his death, his colleagues mobilised themselves on Wednesday and attacked a police team they sighted before setting the patrol van ablaze.





“The policemen ran for safety in different direction back to the station located on NPA road, Ebute Ipakodo.” Reacting to the incident, spokesman of the police in Lagos, SP Chike Oti, said 63 motorcyclists allegedly involved in the burning of their vehicle have been arrested.





“The CP Lagos has directed that the 63 Okada riders be arrested for burning the police vehicle and that they should be charged to court for arson,” he said. “As he (motorcyclist) approached the police pin down point, the police team observed that he was carrying a passenger with a big bag placed between him and the rider.





“And so they flagged him down but the motorcyclist increased his speed in order to evade police scrutiny. “Sadly, he ended up in a ditch and passed on. Meanwhile his associate with the suspicious bag vanished into the thin air.”

