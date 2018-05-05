Okada Rider Beaten To Comma Over Dirty Naira Note

Published:

An Okada rider was on Saturday rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Iyano-Oba area of Lagos after he was beaten to a state of comma by irate youths over an incident caused by a dirty naira note. It was learned that the motorcyclist, Okon Akpan, had conveyed his passenger, identified as Miss Titilope Fatai, from Okokomaiko to Iyano-Oba market for a fare of N200.





It was reported that trouble started when Fatai gave the cyclist N500 but when Akpan gave his passenger her N300 balance, made up of N200 and N100 Notes, the lady returned the N100 Note and requested for replacement on the grounds that it was “too dirty.”





Akpan, it was learned, insisted he did not have a neater note to replace the ‘smelling’ one as demanded by his passenger. As Akpan tried to leave without reaching an agreement, the lady slapped him and he in return, started beating her.





Unknown to him, the lady was popular among the street urchins around, who in turn, reacted by also giving Akpan a thorough beating to a state of unconsciousness, and thereafter dispersed. His fellow commercial motorcyclists had to come to his rescue, after which they took him to an undisclosed hospital. A Traffic Policeman at the scene, Uzochukwu Amadi, described the behaviour of the youth as dreadful.

