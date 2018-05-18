Oil Marketers Vowed I Would Leave Office In A Wheelchair' - Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Speaks On Her Fight Against Corruption While In Office

Published:

In a new interview with BBC, former Finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, narrated how angry oil marketers vowed she would be made to leave office in a wheelchair because she was fighting against the abuse of oil subsidy.





Okonjo-Iweala in the interview, said the same angry oil marketers organized her then 82-year-old mother's abduction in December 2012 and that when the kidnappers contacted her, they did not ask for money as was widely thought but rather demanded that she should go to television, announce her resignation and also pay oil marketers their money.





''She was held for five days. I got a call. They didn't ask for money, contrary to what people thought. They told me to go to the Television and radio and publicly resign and go back to the US where I was working before. This was shocking. When my mother asked the four young men why they abducted her, the kidnappers said because your daughter did not pay oil marketers their money and that is how we found out it had to do with oil marketers''she said





Okonjo-Iweala said a meeting where oil marketers talked about making her leave office in a wheelchair was brought to the open by the grace of God.





''One of the people who participated in the meeting happened to have been a friend to one of my brothers. He thought that what was been planned wasn't fair. He called my brother and said you have to tell your sister to be careful. I confronted one of the marketers where the meeting took place'' she siad

