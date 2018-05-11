Obi Charges Nigerian Students, Says They’re The Country’s Future

Published:

The former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on students to always remain focused in their endeavours at all times. Obi spoke yesterday during his visit to St. Peter’s Secondary School, Garaku, Nasarawa State.

Obi, who started the day with mass of ascension with the students, told them that they are the future of the country and that each of them should factor himself into being part of that future by making personal efforts at growth and development nurtured through education, which he described as the most portent tool for competition in the world.

Emphasising further on the benefits of education, Obi said that the history of development was conterminous with education and that Nigeria had not fared very well because of lack of proper investment in education. “We live in a country where rather than take money committed to education as investment, Nigerian leaders consider that as expenditure, thus removing it from being treated as a necessary,” he said.

In their response, the Catholic Bishop of Lafia, represented by the Principal of the school, Fr. Marcellinus Sa’aondo thanked Mr. Peter Obi for the visit. His words: “We are indeed privileged to host a modest man of high pedigree whose accomplishments have proven him to be the leading light of modern Nigeria democratic leadership.” He commended Obi for remaining a role model to the youth, and for having demonstrated leadership prowess by his superlative and noble conduct which remained unassailable.

The highlight of the visit was the presentation of a cheque of N1 million to the school, as well as the eating of lunch with the students.

•Photo shows former Gov. of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi (middle), presenting a cheque of N1m to St. Peter’s Secondary School, Garaku, Nasarawa State, yesterday, for the continued improvement of the school.

Share This