Not All Nigerians Are Corrupt As Being Portrayed ....Speaker Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara,has asked the federal government to turn its attention to improving the welfare of EFCC staff in order to insulate them from corruption.





Hon Dogara, whose short remarks received thunderous applause from staff of the commission, said building a headquarters for the commission, “as important as it is” was not enough commitment to the fight against corruption.





“We have the ardent responsibility to insulate officers of this agency from temptation,” he said.





He also spoke on the need to change the corruption narrative in Nigeria saying there are millions of Nigerians who do not bow “before the god of corruption.”





