Nollywood Actor, Mike Ezuronye Reveals Political Plans

Nollywood actor Mike Ezuronye has said the time is not right for him to venture into politics even as some of his colleagues have done. According to Ezuronye, he has been approached by many politicians who want him to become an active politician.





He said that, “the pressure is high and huge enough to make anyone want to step into the ring sooner than expected. But let’s see how things pan out. In life you never can say no or never to some things. But I doubt if it will be in 2019. ”





On his colleagues in politics, he said, “The personalities you have just mentioned incidentally are my very close pals both within and outside Nollywood. I respect them so much but we must understand that no man works with the time of another.





"They prepared for it before getting in. I have to take my time. Of course you know we are not from the same state of origin, therefore, some things have to vary and must be put in clear perspective. I mean that what worked for them may not work for me. So I need to step in when I think I’m fully prepared for it.”

