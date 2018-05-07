No APC Congress In Rivers State - Says Sen. Abe

Published:





Senator Magnus Abe has claimed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) did not hold congress in Rivers state. The congress was billed to hold on Saturday across the country but Abe who represents Rivers South-East, accused some leaders of the party in the state of obstructing it.





“The leadership of APC in Rivers State acted against the guidelines for the party’s congresses which said purchase of nomination forms should end 24 hours before the commencement of the congresses,” Abe noted in a statement.





“The development is a fight against internal democracy in the APC. We call on the national leadership of the party to intervene to save the party’s internal democracy.





“Our worry is that some leaders of the party deliberately want to obstruct the ward, local government and state congresses. We are appealing to the national leadership to do what is right to ensure a free, fair, peaceful and credible congress in Rivers State.”

