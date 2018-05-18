NNPC, NPA, FIRS, Others Owing FG N526bn, $21bn - NEC

Published:

The National Economic Council (NEC) has revealed that 18 federal government’s agencies did not remit N526bn and $21bn into the Federation Account between 2010 and June 2015. The council made this known on Thursday after its meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





All state governors, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and relevant ministers make up the council. Speaking on behalf of the council, Governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Dankwambo, said the non-remittance by the agencies was detected by an audit firm, KPMG.





Agencies indicted include the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency and the Nigerian Communications Commission.





Others are the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Department of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, among others.





Dankwambo said a sub-committee would be set up to look into the details, saying those found guilty would be handed over to the Attorney General of the Federation for action.





“Council adopted the presentations and reports of the KPMG and the recommendations of its Ad-hoc Committee including a resolution to identify instances where there appears to have been criminal infringements and forward such to the Attorney General of the Federation and the Legal Committee of the National Economic Council for further action,” he said.

