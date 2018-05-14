Nigeria’s Capital Spending In Excess Of N1.5trn – Adeosun

Published:

The Nigerian government will be closing the 2017 budget with a capital spending in excess of N1.5 trillion, minister of finance Kemi Adeosun said on Sunday. According to the minister, the figure is higher than what the government achieved in the 2016 budget.





Revealing this in a series of tweets, Adeosun said the federal government was looking forward to the passage of the 2018 budget by National Assembly. She revealed that over five million new taxpayers have been added to Nigeria’s tax base in the last two years.





She lauded the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for going after tax defaulters, and the tax authorities at the state level for doing “a great deal of work” on expanding the tax base and enforcement of tax payment.

