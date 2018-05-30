Nigerians Raise Alarm Over Non Screening Of Passengers For Ebola At Airports

Published:

There is an outbreak of the Ebola virus in some African countries, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and dozens have died. As a result, Nigerians are expecting more as regards the screening of passengers coming into the country, but have been left disappointed.





Some Nigerians who recently came into the country took to social media to lament the lack of screening of passengers coming into Nigeria in spite of the Ebola crisis plaguing several neighbouring African countries.





Social media users recalled the last incident that occurred where a man carrying the virus came into Nigeria and infected several others, leading to the death of some medical personnel, including Dr Stella Ameyo Adadevoh.

