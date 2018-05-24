Nigerians Campaigning Against Buahri, Mere Haters - Femi Adeshina

Published:

In a television interview this morning, Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says those Nigerians making negative comments about the Buhari-led administration are haters.





According to him, haters never see anything good in their enemies. When asked to respond to a comment made by a guest on the show that President Buhari does not have the mental capacity to manage Nigeria, Adesina said





''You know that haters will always be haters. Whenever anybody is a hater, there is nothing good his enemy can do.There is a saying in Yoruba that the horse of your enemy is never tall. Even if the horse is as tall as a storey building, you would say the horse is a dwarf horse because it belongs to your enemy. If somebody had said that about President Buhari, if he is a hater, goodluck to him. But the truth is that in Nigeria today, money is being better spent and the economy is responsive to the money that is being better spent''.





Source: Channels Tv

Share This