Nigerian Singer Tekno's Baby Mama Delivers New Baby

Nigerian singer and his Ghana-based girlfriend Lola Rae have welcomed a newborn baby, according to reports by Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin.





Ubi Franklin shared a photo of Tekno holding the hand of an infant on his Instagram page and congratulated the singer and Rae on the birth of their child.





Franklin wrote: “God’s Plan ❤ congratulations to @teknoofficial and @lolaraemusic.”See the post below:





Meanwhile, Tekno who first posted the photo shared by Franklin, on another post, called Lola Rae the strongest person he knows. He wrote: “You are the strongest!!! I love you"

