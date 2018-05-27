Sunday, 27 May 2018

Nigerian Singer Tekno's Baby Mama Delivers New Baby

Published: May 27, 2018

Nigerian singer and his Ghana-based girlfriend Lola Rae have welcomed a newborn baby, according to reports by Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin.

Ubi Franklin shared a photo of Tekno holding the hand of an infant on his Instagram page and congratulated the singer and Rae on the birth of their child.

Franklin wrote: “God’s Plan ❤ congratulations to @teknoofficial and @lolaraemusic.”See the post below:

Meanwhile, Tekno who first posted the photo shared by Franklin, on another post, called Lola Rae the strongest person he knows. He wrote: “You are the strongest!!! I love you"

