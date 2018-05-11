Nigerian Diplomat Found Dead At Home In Sudan

Published:

A Nigerian diplomat was found dead on Thursday at his home in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, two security sources said. They said Police were investigating the incident but provided no details on how he died.Officials from the Nigerian Embassy in Khartoum were not immediately available to comment. Dubai-based al-Arabiya television identified the diplomat as the consul general and described his death as an assassination.Reports on social media suggested that the killers used a knife in the attack. It was learned that he had apparently been killed and that an investigation was underway.Though intermittent violence is common in Sudan’s warring southern and western regions, violence in the capital is rare. Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir has, in recent months, shaken up the security establishment, replacing the heads of the army and intelligence service in February.