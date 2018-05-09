Nigerian Beauty Queen, Josephine Igoche Dies

Published:





One time Peace Ambassador and the current face of Leadership Scorecard Nigeria, Queen Josephine Eleyi Igoche is dead.





According to her former pageant director Kingsley Amafibe , the young model-cum-beauty queen passed away in Kaduna on Monday May 7th after a brief ailment.





In 2016, Eleyi, who studied Political Science at Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nigeria won the Miss Ambassador for Peace North Central.





Confirming the sad news of her demise on social media, her young sister, Linda Igoche described her death as a rude shock.

