Nigeria To Launch New National Carrier In December

The federal government of Nigeria, over the weekend, fixed December 24, 2018, for the inaugural flight of the proposed national carrier. A national carrier brainstorming meeting chaired by the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, held in Abuja fixed the date for the inaugural flight of the airline with all parties involved in the project urged to work assiduously to beat the deadline.





According to reports, the meeting was held to among other things fine-tune modalities to guide the final investment decision of equity holders in the airline, agree on the firm that would serve as aircraft maintenance partners, determine number of aircraft and personnel required for take off, and the name of the proposed airline.





But a source at the meeting told aviation reporters in Lagos on Monday that participants at the session felt it was important to set a deadline for the takeoff of the carrier if the cycle of procrastination was to be terminated and the project realized.





“At the end of the meeting, the Aviation Minister inaugurated a nine-man committee, (Fast Track Task Force), to ensure the sanctity of the take-off date of December 28 and other agreements reached with the transaction advisers,” said a source at the meeting.





The Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Captain Fola Akinkuotu, was appointed as Chairman of the committee to realise the target deadline.





Other members include Capt. Muhtar Usman, Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA); Capt. Abdulsalami Mohammed, Rector, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology; Akin Olateru, Commissioner for Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB); Capt. Tilmann Gabriel (a representative of National Carrier Transaction Adviser).





Others are Layi Are (a representative of Transaction Adviser for MRO and Aviation Leasing Company); Chidi Izuwah, the Acting Director General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC); while Ben Tukur, Technical Assistant to the Minister of State for Aviation, will serve as the Secretary of the committee.

