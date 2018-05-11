Nigeria Police To Disqualify Applicants With Tattoo, Bow Legs

Published:

Authorities of the Nigerian police are not taking the screening of applicants for police job for granted as they have said those with tattoo marks would not be accepted. Also, a police official said applicants linked with cultism should also count themselves out of the running for the job.





Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of training, Emmanuel Inyang, said these on Friday during an inspection of the ongoing exercise at the Akwa Ibom Command in Uyo. He explained that the police are conducting background, medical, and psychiatric checks, to ensure that only the right candidates were recruited into the force.





“The police will ensure that candidates do not have any tattoo marks because we do not want to take in cult members into the police force,” he said. “The total number of those that have applied for the police job is about 133,000. They are going through screening all over the country. Out of this figure, we are only going to take the best 6,000 candidates.





“The screening teams will check your legs to make sure you do not have any deformity in your legs, to make sure you do not have bow legs, flat feet. If you have a flat feet, you cannot run and you might fall easily.





“After JAMB, the candidates will be subjected to medical screening with three consultants. One will be a general medical practitioner who is going to examine the candidates to ensure that they are very fit. “They will carry out certain tests — maybe X-ray and other tests. The screening teams will check their heart and every other thing, to make sure that they are physically fit.”

