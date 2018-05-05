Nigeria May Stop Existing As A Country If Nothing Is Done About The killings of Christians - Adeboye Warns

Published:





The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Friday warned Nigerian government to curb the incessant killings of Christians, while stressing that Nigeria may cease to exist as a country if the deadly act continues.





Adeboye who made the declaration at the ongoing Holy Ghost service for the month of May, 2018 tagged:





Greater Than Your Enemies [5] – with sub theme,





"Habitation of the Almighty, also warned that no country survives a religious. He called on the Buhari led government to urgently end the killings before it dovetails into a religious war.





Recall that Boko Haram, herdsmen have made headlines for murdering and terrorizing Nigerians seemingly unabated.





Specifically, only recently, some bandits suspected to be herdsmen led an attack that killed two Reverend fathers and 17 Christians in Benue State.

